Cayuse
March 13, 1957 — September 13, 2020
George Michael Anderton passed away quietly in his Cayuse, Oregon, home on September 13, surrounded by family. He had suffered for many years from the effects of a rare mitochondrial disease that ultimately claimed his life.
George was born in Ogden, Utah, to parents Lynn Anderton and Doris Cleo Bulkley. He moved to Northern Idaho at a young age where he attended school and graduated in 1975. He then served for two years in the San Antonio, Texas, mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
After his mission, he moved to Rexburg, Idaho, where he attended Ricks College and met Amy Sloan. After a short courtship, the couple married in 1979 in the Salt Lake City temple and their union brought six children — three sons and three daughters. He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in organizational communication at Brigham Young University and a master’s degree in instructional technology at Utah State University.
One of his greatest passions in life was teaching, both in his professional career and at church where he often taught Sunday School classes. George enjoyed nature, loved intellectual conversation, was an avid story-teller, and had a mischievous sense of humor.
George was preceded in death by his parents, Lynn and Cleo, and brothers Steve Anderton and Don Anderton. He is survived by his wife Amy; his children Jane (Ryan) Olsen, Adam Anderton, Cindy (Joe) Shurtz, Vaughn Anderton, Emma Anderton and Peter (MarKaye) Anderton; 12 grandchildren; and siblings Nadine Anderton, Susan Perkins, Stan (Wendy) Anderton and Peggy Batt.
His funeral will be held on Friday, September 18, at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Pendleton, Oregon, with a viewing at 10 a.m., followed by a graveside service at the Pilot Rock cemetery.
Share online condolences with the family at www.pioneerchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.