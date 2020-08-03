Pilot Rock
December 14, 1937 — July 30, 2020
Georgette Frances Winks of Pilot Rock died July 30, 2020, at a care facility in Hermiston, Oregon.
Georgette was born December 13, 1937, in Portland, Oregon, to Marvin and Vera Frazier. She spent her early years in Portland, Oregon, then moving to Echo, Oregon, and graduating from Echo High School. Georgette married Rollie Winks in 1953 and they made Pilot Rock their home, with their three children.
Georgette worked at St. Anthony Hospital, Tapadara Restaurant, and many years with Payless and Rite Aid. She enjoyed bowing and ceramics.
She is survived by her loving husband R.C Winks of Pilot Rock; her three children Michael (Malissa) Winks, of Pilot Rock, Pamela (Gary) Winks of Camp Verde, Arizona, and Terry (Dave) Schuening, of Pendleton, Oregon; her brother Clayton (Dee) Frazier of Killeen, Texas; three granddaughters, and three great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Vera Frazier.
There will be a private family burial at the Pilot Rock Cemetery.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of the arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
