Milton-Freewater
February 4, 1932 — March 11, 2019
Georgia Marie Ashworth was born on the Oregon side of Stateline in her parents' home on February 4, 1932. She died in her home on March 11, 2019.
Her parents were Harrison Gillespie and Marie Ferguson Handley. Georgia attended school in Weston, Oregon, where she was involved in many clubs and activities and graduated in 1950. She soon married David Bonifer and began raising her family of four boys.
Georgia worked numerous jobs in the area from fruit picking, cleaning houses and later as the bookkeeper for the city of Milton-Freewater. Most recently, Georgia was the treasurer for Daughters of the Nile, a member of the Jolly Circle and was a regular attendee of the Grace Presbyterian Church in Milton-Freewater.
She found joy in crossword puzzles, crochet and traveling across North America to see the world and visit family. Family was very important to Georgia. She would often write letters and send care packages to far away grandchildren, video calls with great-grandchildren and taking the local family out for meals.
She was preceded in death by her late husbands David Bonifer, Lou Harder and Joe Ashworth; sister Carolyn Garner; mother and father; and son Rick Bonifer. Georgia is survived by her brother Harrison (Janice) Handley; sisters Virginia (JT) Casbeer and Lahoma Horn; sons Rodney, Randy and Roger Bonifer; and many beloved nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Honoring her wishes, there will be no funeral service. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers or donations, Georgia would like you to do a kind act for someone.
