Portland
September 28, 1944 — January 16, 2019
Gerald (Jerry) Allen Davidson passed away in his home on January 16, 2019. He was born on September 28, 1944, in Pendleton, Ore., to George Davidson and Anna Marie Johnston.
He was raised by his grandmother, Mabel Davidson, on the farm out of Ione, Ore. He graduated from Ione High School in 1962. He married Judy Morgan in 1964 and they moved to Portland, Ore., in 1965. They had two children, Duane Davidson and LaDawna Rider and her husband Bob. He enjoyed his six grandkids and four great-grandkids.
He was a diesel mechanic for several different truck companies in Portland.
He is preceded in death by his brother Michael, parents and grandmother.
He was cremated and the family will have a celebration of life this coming summer. A date and time will appear in a later notice.
Arrangements by Neptune Cremation in Portland, Oregon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.