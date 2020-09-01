Hermiston
August 11, 1947 — August 31, 2020
Gerald “Jerry” Bateman of Hermiston was born August 11, 1947, in Tillamook, Oregon, the son of Irvine and Margaret (Ewan) Bateman. He passed away in Hermiston on Monday, August 31, 2020, at the age of 73.
As a child, Jerry moved with his family to Brookings, Oregon, where he grew up and attended school. He graduated from Brookings High School in the class of 1965. After high school, Jerry was drafted into the Army and served two years during the Vietnam War. After his honorable discharge, he returned to the Southern Oregon coast where he worked in the woods for several years. He moved to Eastern Oregon in the mid 1970s, where he has resided since. He has lived in the Hermiston community for over 30 years.
Jerry worked for Pendleton Grain Growers (PGG) for over 30 years in many positions. He retired three years ago.
Jerry loved hunting deer and elk and tinkering in his shop after deer and elk seasons were over. He was an avid reader and especially enjoyed Louis L’Amour books. He had a special way of recalling events and was a good teller of stories. He was always willing to help a friend or neighbor. He enjoyed going to his friend Bill’s cabin in Albee and working with Darwin Hodges on his ranch, moving livestock and doing repairs.
Jerry married Sherry Norvelle at McNary on June 16, 1984.
He is survived by wife, Sherry; daughter Shiloh (James) Jones and children Savannah, Rowan and Sophie; daughter Poppy (Ray) Plowman and children Kelsea and Linus; son Austin (Candice) Fertterer, son Nathan and great-granddaughter Kylie; daughter Dusty Fertterer; daughter Michelle (Mikie) Geagel and children Samantha, Dakota, Grayce and Sierra; brother John (Joann) Bateman; sister Barbara (Darryl) Niemi; sister Nancy Cook; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Linda.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the family home, 31437 Medvill Court, Hermiston, Oregon) at 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 6, 2020.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
