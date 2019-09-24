Adams
January 4, 1940 — September 20, 2019
Gerald “Jerry” Weathers, 79, died Friday, September 20, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family, following a short battle with cancer.
He was born January 4, 1940, in Walla Walla, Washington, to Virgil and Marjorie Weathers. He was raised in Umapine, Oregon, graduating from Umapine High School in 1958.
In 1960 he began ranching with his father and eventually settled at their ranch along the Umatilla River on the Umatilla Indian Reservation. They raised cattle, horses, wheat and hay. He served in the U.S. Army Airborne in the early 1960s and was stationed on Ft. Bragg.
He married Sharon Elk on September 24, 1966, at the Tutuilla Presbyterian church near Pendleton and they spent their 53 years of marriage running the ranch together. They have two children, Debra and Bill, who both live near the family ranch with their families.
Jerry loved the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon, where he was a volunteer for 45 years, and also competed there in the wild horse race during the 1970s. He enjoyed ranching, hunting, watching Mariners baseball and PBR bull riding.
He and Sharon often took a few days off after putting the cattle out on summer pasture, and again before feeding cattle all winter. They liked driving along the Oregon coast, California redwoods, and to Reno, Nevada.
He especially loved spending time with his grandsons, teaching them his ranching skills and watching their sports and other activities.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Marjorie Weathers, and his sisters Jeanie Olinger and Judy Russell.
Jerry is survived by his wife Sharon Weathers; daughter Debra Croswell and her husband Tom; son Bill Weathers and his wife Kimberly; and his four grandsons Jerad Croswell and Gunnar, Kannan and Pistol Weathers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Umatilla Tribal Fire Department in his memory.
Funeral service will be Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at 9 a.m. at Burns Mortuary, Pendleton, Ore., followed by burial at Weathers Cemetery, Thorn Hollow. A dinner will be held at the Tamastslikt Cultural Institute immediately after the burial.
Burns Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
