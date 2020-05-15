Ione
February 8, 1929 — May 9, 2020
Gerald R. Wilson, of Ione, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Heppner, Oregon. He was born on February 8, 1929, at Hollister, Idaho, the son of James W. and Clara E. Pereboom Wilson.
He started riding horses at an early age, later becoming a bronc rider in his teens working for Wine Company. He volunteered for the United States Army in 1950, serving in Alaska during the Korean conflict. He was honorably discharged in 1953.
He married his first wife, Phyllis B. French, and had three daughters: Tonya, Rhonda and Leta.
Gerald retired as a union-certified carpenter and welder. He worked on numerous projects throughout his life; there wasn’t much he hadn’t done. A few included sealing the Fast Flux Testing Facility at Hanford, Richland, Washington, building the Sheraton Hotel, adding a wing at Stanford University in San Francisco, California, and worked for Bechtel Power.
Gerald found love again and married Linda J. Miller on November 30, 2000. They worked hard on their ranch raising cattle and quarter horses near Ione.
He enjoyed fishing in his early years and later working on his ranch. He shared his stories and knowledge with anyone who would listen.
Gerald is survived by daughters Tonya Heidemen and Leta Keller; brother Grover Wilson; sisters Priscilla Webster and Acenethe Wilson; grandchildren Aaron, Nathan, Christina and Matthew; stepgranddaughter Nicole; and great-grandchildren Katelyn, Ellie, Mackenzie, Hailey, Madelynn and Avery.
Preceding him in death were his parents, daughter Rhonda, and brothers Bill, Norm, Morris, Lane, Dalton and Phillip Wilson.
Due to the current pandemic, no service will be held.
Sweeney Mortuary of Heppner is in care of arrangements. You may sign the online condolence book at www.sweeneymortuary.com.
