July 24, 1940 — Oct. 7, 2021
Umatilla
Gerald Ray McBee passed away on Oct. 7, 2021, with his family by his side. He was born on July 24, 1940, in Elsberry, Missouri to parents, Harry M. McBee and Blanche (Kay) McBee.
Gerald was united in marriage to Danice Johnson on Aug. 28, 1980.
During his early childhood, the family traveled southern states, Arizona and California, where his father worked construction. At the age of 9, the family moved to Athena, Oregon, then to Helix where he graduated from Helix High School in 1959. He enjoyed playing football and baseball.
After graduation, he and his twin brother, Jerald, enrolled in the Pendleton Technical School, now Blue Mountain Community College. Gerald studied auto body repair and paint. His brother studied mechanics and automotive chassis. They worked together on Jerald’s wheelstander, the “Defiance.” After graduating from technical school, he managed the auto body repair shop for Rohrman Ford. During that time he developed a lasting friendship with Leonard Ware. He worked at Ware’s Auto Body for over 30 years.
In his early teens, he was interested in many things. He built glider airplanes and was currently working on a motorized glider with a 6-foot wingspan. At the age of 14, he became a licensed taxidermist. He was an excellent shot with a bow and arrow, searching out birds and small animals to practice his taxidermy skills. His mother was a good sport allowing him to display them in her living room. When he was 16, he mounted a golden eagle for the Pendleton Eagles Lodge.
But his true passion was building hot rod cars. His talent was admired by many people and he developed lifelong friends who shared his passion. He followed the Good Guys motto, “you gotta drive ‘em,” and he did. He and Danice toured with the Good Guys and Jerry Dixie of the National Street Rodder Association many times. The longest tours were to Columbus, Ohio, Minneapolis-St. Paul and York, Pennsylvania.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Danice; his former wife, Darlene Tehennape; children, Corey McBee, Tina Montgomery, Brian Johnson and Danette Warren; grandchildren, Taelor McBee and Andrew McBee; brothers, Everett “Gene” McBee and Donald Webber.
He was preceded in death by his parents, twin brother, Jerald; and infant son, Shannon McBee.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 2-4 p.m. at the Maxwell Siding Pavilion, 255 N. First St., Hermiston.
In lieu of flowers, please make remembrances in Gerald’s memory to Vange John Memorial Hospice Education Fund or a charity of your choice.
Please share memories of Gerald with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.