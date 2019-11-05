Heppner
December 5, 1939 — October 24, 2019
Geraldine Joann Brosnan Weister, 79, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 24, 2019, with family members by her side at Pioneer Memorial Hospital.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the cemetery at Vinson, Oregon. Following the burial, a meal will be shared at the Heppner Elks Lodge at 1 p.m.
She was born in Heppner, Oregon, to Jerry and Marian Good Brosnan on December 5, 1939. Joann grew up with three brothers, John, Eddie and Dan, on the family’s six-generation ranch on Little Butter Creek. How she enjoyed ranch life, especially riding horses!
Joann attend school in Heppner and graduated from Heppner High School in 1958 as class valedictorian. She earned a trip to Girls State as a delegate, and after winning a speech contest, she earned a 6,000-mile trip across the country to visit the United Nations in New York. She was also honored to represent the Morrow County Rodeo as a princess after graduation. She then attended Oregon State University on an academic scholarship.
Joann wed Leland Robison in 1959, and had three children, Craig, Susan and Shawn. She was later married to Norman Weister.
She was employed by Carl Spaulding, CPA, in Heppner from 1961 through 1971, when the family moved to the Portland area, where she raised her children. Joann was employed by Fred Meyer as a corporate accountant for 25 years in Portland, before retiring to Heppner. During her retirement, she worked part time at Murray Drug and did bookkeeping to stay busy.
She enjoyed water skiing, snow skiing, camping, and reading. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children, five grandchildren and her great- grandson.
Survivors include her brother Dan Brosnan and his wife Doris; her children: Craig Robison and his wife Meg of Gresham, Susie Thompson and her husband Brian of Heppner, and Shawn Robison and his wife Lisa of Vancouver, Washington; grandchildren Ashley Maddox and her husband Jake, Dr. Emily Jack and her husband Keenan, Stephen Thompson, Katie Robison and Kyle Robison; and great-grandson Elijah Maddox.
Memorial contributions may be made to Willow Creek Valley Assisted Living, 400 Frank Gilliam Drive, Heppner, OR 97836.
You may sign the online condolence book at www.sweeneymortuary.com.
