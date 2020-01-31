Pendleton
August 13, 1954 — January 26, 2020
Gina Marie Davis, 65, died Sunday, January 26, 2020, in Kennewick, Washington.
Gina was born in Portland, Oregon, on August 13, 1954, to Wally and Jean Cunningham. She spent most of her life on the west side of Oregon and Washington, then moving to Pendleton to be close to her family.
She attended Commercial Driver Training Inc. and became a long-haul truck driver.
Gina married Dennis Childers and she had a son, Shane Childers. She later married Jim Davis.
Gina enjoyed her church family at the Bethel Church, and she received her certificate of baptism and graduated School of Restoration. She enjoyed playing the piano and gospel music. Also other things she enjoyed were going on camping trips and baking at home.
She is survived by her son, Shane Childers of Pendleton.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Wally and Jean Cunningham.
A Celebration of Life will be held February 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Bethel Church, 1109 Airport Road, Pendleton, Oregon.
Memorial donations can be made in her memory to the Bethel Church to help contribute for her funeral expenses.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of the arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnmortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.