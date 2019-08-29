Milton-Freewater
September 5, 1918 — August 9, 2019
Gladys Genevieve Lund of Milton-Freewater died Friday, August 9, 2019, in Walla Walla, Washington. She was born on September 5, 1918, in American Falls, Idaho, to Carl August and Ellen Salholm Erickson. Gladys received Christ as her Savior at age 7 at the Baptist Church in American Falls.
Her family moved to Salem, Oregon, and then to Milton-Freewater where she graduated from McLoughlin Union High School in 1936. She was an active member at the First Baptist Church. Gladys’ mother passed away when she was 9 years old, as a result she had many elderly female mentors within the church as she grew up. They were wonderful examples of living a Christ-filled life as were her sister and father.
Gladys and George Lund started dating their senior year of high school and married on September 17, 1939. They moved to Seattle for work in 1941 and returned to Milton-Freewater in 1946. They had five daughters, all of whom claim to be the favorite! As well as being a full-time mother, she was an active partner in Lund Construction as well as doing seasonal work.
Gladys was an amazing and delightful woman, inspiring many including her family, friends and community. She loved hosting family gatherings, helping serve meals, preparing showers and wedding events and serving on the Baptist Woman’s White Cross with her sister, Volburg. A defining element of her character was her ability to connect to and hold her relationships honestly and forever close. Gladys had an incredibly selfless and giving nature. She thrived on being an encouraging caregiver for her father, husband and daughter and a voluntary caregiver to many friends and neighbors. Gladys received the Golden Pioneer Award in 2008 from Milton-Freewater Chamber of Commerce for her community service. Her unconditional love was evident to all who knew her. “Though she be but little, she is fierce.” (Wm. Shakespeare) We couldn’t be more filled with joy for God’s wisdom in giving her to us.
Gladys is survived by four daughters and their spouses: Georgene and Forest Majors of Connecticut, Deanne and Larry Johnson of Washington, Kippie and Fred Schooler of California, and Jodie and Richard Flores of Idaho; six grandchildren: Nicole and Shelby Majors, Jason Lake, and Meghan, Ryan and Ryder Schooler; five great-grandchildren, two nephews and a niece. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Lund; daughter Ellen Bradley; mother Ellen Erickson; father Carl Erickson; sisters Ellen Erickson and Volburg Kilburg; and grandson Christopher Diggins.
Gladys’ life motto was: “Lord, keep me in the camp of those who shout. Let me die of wear, not rusted out.”
Visitation is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019, at the Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home in Milton-Freewater. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 7 at 9:30 a.m. at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at the Milton-Freewater First Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Milton-Freewater First Baptist Church or Alzheimer’s Foundation of America in care of the funeral home.
