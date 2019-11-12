Pendleton
November 14, 1928 — October 18, 2019
Gladys Marie Biggerstaff, 90, was born November 14, 1928, in Parsons, Kansas.
Gladys has lived in Pendleton for many years and was employed at Pendleton Woolen Mills.
She was married to Elmer E. "Bud" Biggerstaff on December 30, 1967.
She has held many offices in many organizations in the area: president, secretary, treasurer, etc., including Main Street Side Saddlers, Rebekah, Odd Fellows, Grange, Eagles and Elks.
She is survived by her friends and her dog, Snuggles.
A celebration of Gladys' life will be held Saturday, November 16, at 2 o'clock at the Pendleton Eagles Lodge.
