Pendleton
April 3, 1928 - June 25, 2019
Gladys W. Treadway, age 91, of Pendleton, Oregon, died on June 25, 2019, at a local care facility.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton, Oregon.
Gladys was born April 3, 1928, in Elizabeth, Tennessee, to Ray Scott Wilson and Sarah Mae Pierce Wilson. She married Lawrence E. Treadway in 1966 in Stevenson, Washington.
Gladys graduated from Martins Beauty Academy in Johnson City, Tennessee. She owned a salon in Elizabethton, Tennessee before moving to Oregon. She then owned a salon in Fairview, Oregon, The Beauty Inn. She and her husband moved to Pendleton in 1975. They enjoyed hunting, fishing, and traveling.
She is survived by sisters, Evelyn Cunningham and Myrna Arnett; step-children, Sandra Kyte and Lawrence Treadway II; and longtime friends Jim and Patsy Phelps and family.
She attended Pendleton Baptist Church, where she had many close friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Young Life, P.O. Box 952, Pendleton, OR 97801.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements.
