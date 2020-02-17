Heppner
May 23, 1927 — February 7, 2020
Glen Franklin Ward, age 92, of Heppner, Oregon, passed away February 7, 2020, in Heppner. Glen was born May 23, 1927, in Haines, Oregon, to parents Raymond and Olga (Maxwell) Ward.
A Heppner civic leader for many years, Glen’s contributions have been long-lasting throughout the area.
Glen was raised in Haines, attending school there and graduating with the class of 1945. He then entered the U.S. Navy and was stationed at Pearl Harbor. Upon leaving the Navy, Glen attended Eastern Oregon College (University) before transferring to Oregon State University where he graduated with a degree in fish and wildlife management.
Soon employed by the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife (Game Commission), Glen moved to Heppner. There he met and married Joyce Buschke in 1957. Glen and Joyce had three children, Ron, Sandra and Judi.
While working for the ODFW, a wildlife management district was created that included Wheeler, Gilliam, Morrow, Grant, Crook and Sherman counties. Glen managed the area for 37 years. He helped introduce new species such as wild turkeys, chukars, and antelope into the area. Throughout his long career, Glen received awards including Outstanding Biologist NE Region in 1988 and State Game Commission Employee of the Year in 1972. He was also instrumental in the Bull Prairie and Penland Lake development and helped with other projects such as the Veterans’ Hide Drive, wherein Glen helped collect over 12,000 hides.
Years ago, when the local theater burned down, Glen helped provide entertainment to local youth by showing movies on weekends at the local Legion Hall. Over the years, Glen helped with several youth programs, such as teaching hunter’s safety and wildlife courses at outdoor schools and 4-H camps. He was a Scout leader for 22 years, a Little League coach for six years, girls’ softball coach for five years, and supported the swim team for seven years. In 1973, the Morrow County CowBelles honored him by naming him their Father of the Year. In later years, he was either a hunting partner or part of the cheering section for his grandchildren’s activities.
Part of Glen’s enduring legacy is the effort he put into helping grow his community. He served on the first Morrow County Planning Committee for 27 years, the Heppner City Budget Committee for 25 years, the Pioneer Memorial Foundation for 32 years, and was secretary of the Heppner Elks Club for over 40 years. He was named Man of the Year by the Heppner Chamber of Commerce in 1995.
Glen is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Olga Ward, and brother Raymond Ward.
Glen is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joyce Ward; son Ron (CeCe) Ward of Portland; daughters Sandra (Lee) Rice and Judi (Kimo) Gabriel, of Hermiston; and grandchildren Mitch, Tyler, Jeni, Tate, Patrick and Megan.
Internment with military honors will be at 2 p.m. on February 29 at the Heppner Masonic Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Heppner Elks Lodge at 3 p.m., with a dinner to follow.
Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Glen Ward to The Heppner Community Foundation, P.O. Box 12, Heppner, OR 97836.
Sweeney Mortuary of Heppner is in care of arrangements. You may sign the online condolence book at sweeneymortuary.com.
