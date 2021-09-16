June 10, 1938 — Sept. 11, 2021
Hermiston
Glenn Eugene Bradley was born on June 10, 1938, in Kansas City, Kansas. He died on Sept. 11, 2021, at his home in Hermiston, at the age of 83 years. He was given the name of Harry Farley at birth and later renamed Glenn Eugene Bradley at the time of his adoption at a very young age by Glenn Vernard Bradley and Rachel May Gilman Bradley.
Glenn was raised and attended school in Belle Fourche, South Dakota. In 1954, at the age of 16, Glenn transferred from the reserves to active duty in the Army and was sent to Korea. They soon realized that he was under age and shipped him back home. Glenn then talked his mother into signing for him to join the United States Navy. He served as a mechanic and tail gunner with time in Japan as well as completing high school and two years of college credit before he was honorably discharged and returned home.
Glenn was working the irrigation on a large farm in Sunnyside, Washington, when he met a cute girl from Mabton, Washington, Darlene. He was united in marriage to Darlene King on Oct. 24, 1959, in Spokane, Washington. Glenn worked as a truck driver and as a dispatcher for Herritt Trucking. Glenn has lived in the Boardman/Hermiston area for the past 40 years, driving trucks. He was still driving in June of this year for BECO with a mail run from Hermiston, to Federal Way, Washington.
Glenn was an active member of the American Legion Post 37, serving as commander since 2017, and was also currently the commander of District 6 at the time of his passing. On Sept. 6, 2021, he received the Quilt of Valor honoring his service. Glenn enjoyed rodeos, camping, fishing, hunting, driving trucks and was very proud of his family.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 62 years, Darlene Bradley, Hermiston; children, Debra Ann Bradley, Hermiston, Glenn Eugene Bradley Jr. (Valerie), Umatilla, Beverly Jenkins, La Grande, Clifford Bradley, Boardman, David Bradley (Cheryl), Boardman, Craig Butcher (Robyn), Clearfield, Utah; brother, Joe Hudlicky, Maricopa, Arizona; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Duane Gene Bradley; and a sister, Doris Scherr.
A service will be announced at a later date. Those who wish may make contributions in Glenn’s memory to the American Legion Post #37 c/o Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, P.O. Box 289, Hermiston OR 97838.
Please share memories of Glenn with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Hermiston.
