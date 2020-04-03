Pullman, Washington
June 7, 1925 — March 29, 2020
In our hearts we celebrate the life and joyful times spent with Gloria Domenica McMaster, much loved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and friend. We mourn her death and cherish her memory. She will never truly be gone as long as her sweet and funny spirit are remembered by those who loved her.
Gloria died on March 29, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Pullman surrounded by family. She was born in Portland, Oregon, on June 7, 1925, to John and Emma Verdaglio. She was preceded in death by Mack McMaster, her loving husband of 59 years, and her only sister Olga Hoxworth and brother-in-law Lee Hoxworth.
Gloria is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law Karen and Jerry Meek of Chehalis, Kathy and Ron Sisson of Olympia, Vicky and Mike Thorniley of Olympia, and Bobbie and Mike Skinner of Pullman; 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild, nieces Elaine Pape (Wayne), Julie Hoxworth (Rainer) and Diana Lemke; nephews Lane Hoxworth and Reverend Phil Wood (Elsa); many great-nieces and -nephews; and special family friends May Lukens and Vera Leach.
Gloria was an active volunteer much of her adult life through their four daughters’ activities and the families’ church. She worked with the Camp Fire Girls organization for many years, volunteered in the local school district helping children to read, and most recently was a volunteer at the Olympia Capitol Building for which she was voted Volunteer of the Year in 2019.
Gloria worked outside the home once the girls were raised. She enjoyed working in the local libraries in Centralia, Washington, and Shelton, Washington, pursuing her love of books and reading. She was an aide for children with special needs in Pendleton, Oregon, where she and Mack were very involved with the Special Olympics. After Mack’s retirement, Gloria and Mack spent several years volunteering at Wolf Haven in Tenino, Washington. They loved the interaction with the animals and were proud of the service and knowledge they provided.
Following her husband’s retirement, Gloria and Mack spent over 15 years RVing throughout the United States and Canada. She was the first to say she was a wanderer. After Mack’s death in 2002 she continued to travel. Gloria was able to travel to her parents’ home country of Italy twice and went on a lovely Caribbean cruise. There were also many stage plays, concerts, and family activities that took her on mini adventures.
Gloria attended Lacey Presbyterian Church for the past 17 years. At Gloria’s request, a private memorial service will be held for immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your favorite charity in Gloria’s name.
