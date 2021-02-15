Lexington
July 16, 1933 — February 10, 2021
Gloria Gae (Orwick) Papineau, 87, was born on July 16, 1933, near Condon, Oregon, to parents Jess and Columbine (Griggs) Orwick. She died on February 10, 2021, at her home in Lexington, Oregon, at the age of 87.
Gloria and her family moved to Upper Rhea Creek when she was 3 years old, where she met the love of her life, Ray Papineau. They were married in Vancouver, Washington, on January 25, 1951, and recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
Gloria loved her family and friends; her home was open to any and all for a meal, especially during the holidays. She had a love for music and was a self-taught musician that could pick up any instrument and play music.
Gloria and Ray enjoyed their days of racing thoroughbreds across many states. Family would come to watch them race whenever possible. One of Gloria’s greatest accomplishment was being a member of AA with Ray.
She is survived by her husband Ray Papineau of Lexington, Oregon; children Candace Gates, Carmen Wilson, Jay (Carolyn) Papineau, Crystal (Don) Dale, Cammie (Matt) Jones of Corvallis, Montana, and Clay (Karen) Papineau of Kennewick, Washington; son-in-Law Kenny Jones of Lexington, Oregon; 29 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Gloria was preceded in death by her daughter Constance “Connie” Jones, sons-in-law Kenny Gates and Louie (Tic) Eng, and four grandchildren.
A memorial graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Lexington Cemetery, Lexington, Oregon. The service will be led by grandson Joe Papineau. Please join the family at American Auto Body, Lexington, Oregon, after the service for a non-potluck lunch that will be served.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Gloria’s memory to Pioneer Memorial Hospice, P.O. Box 9, Heppner, OR 97836.
Sweeney Mortuary of Heppner is in care of arrangements. You may sign the online condolence book at www.sweeneymortuary.com.
