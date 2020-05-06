Adams
July 14, 1943 — April 27, 2020
Gloria Jean Beers passed away in her home on April 27, 2020, ending her battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Gloria, more commonly known as “Bo,” was born July 14, 1943, in Fruita, Colorado, to parents Ralph and Millie Pace, the second of the couple's six daughters (elder sister Sharon Crimin and younger sisters May Skare, Kay Pace, Patti Monaco and Jackie Baird). The family moved to Pendleton, Oregon, when Bo was in the second grade. She graduated from Pendleton High School in 1961.
After high school Bo met and married the love of her life, Duane Allen Beers, and became stepmom to his two sons Kyle and Kevin. Later the family grew with the birth of their third son Chad. In the early 1970s the Beers family moved to the Canyon Ranch above Gibbon, Oregon, where they raised their sons and lived happily together until Duane’s passing in 2010. They were married for 46 years.
Nothing was more important to Bo than family. She had a huge heart, she was willing to share her time and her knowledge and welcomed everyone into her home, even in the most difficult of times. Bo had a very calming presence and was wise beyond her years. People felt comfortable talking to Bo; she did not pass judgement and always gave the best advice when asked what she thought.
Her easy connection to others led her to a career as student assistant in the local schools. She believed in her students and because they trusted her they would start to believe in themselves. The students that she worked with are a testament to her willingness to go the extra mile. Many of them speak very highly of her to this day.
Bo was a very creative and talented artist. She enjoyed making one-of-a-kind pottery, handcrafted “Bokins” dolls, and produced amazing costumes for local schools and theatre programs. Her vast collection of unique costumes was enjoyed by many; family members were often convinced to dress up at holidays and family functions, and local teens would call her looking for that one-of-a-kind costume for events such as Halloween, Spirit Week and the Sadie Hawkins dance. Her talent and attention to detail made her pieces truly one of a kind.
Gloria Jean Beers was an amazing woman, a model we can all strive to follow. She lived life the way she wanted to, she loved the way only a few get the chance to, and the ways in which she will be missed are all qualities of a truly wonderful person. Although the ones left behind are sad to see her go, we are all better people because she was in our lives.
The family would like to thank the community for the support during this difficult time. A service will take place for Gloria later in the year when it is safe to do so.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.