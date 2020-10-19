Lexington
March 2, 1933 — October 5, 2020
Grace A. Baker, 87, of Lexington, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Pioneer Memorial Hospital. A graveside memorial service was held on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the Lexington Cemetery.
She was born on March 2, 1933, at Monument, Oregon, the daughter of Perry A. and Lydia J. Cox Wilson. She was raised in the Hardman area and graduated from Heppner High School.
In May of 1952, Grace enlisted in the United States Air Force where she served as a radio tech. Grace was honorably discharged in July of 1953.
She resided in Polson, Montana, and Kinzua and Heppner, Oregon.
Grace married Elmer Steers on March 14, 1954, at Lewiston, Idaho. The couple had two children: a son, Harry Duane Steers, and a daughter, Nola Steers. Elmer died on January 15, 1984. She married Ed Baker on Oct. 1, 1984, in Heppner.
She was a homemaker and school bus driver for Morrow County School District. Grace was a member of the American Legion for many years, serving as chaplain and secretary.
Grace is survived by her husband, Ed Baker of Lexington; son, Harry Duane Steers and his wife, Irene of Pensacola, Florida; daughter, Nola Binschus and her husband, Delbert of Heppner; stepson, Pat Baker of Ione; stepdaughter, Maggie Mabe of Heppner; grandchildren, Sam Steers, Alena Phillips, Dustin Steers, Mindy Wilson and Jacob Steers; 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; and siblings, Lulah Wilson, Floyd Wilson and Betty Breeding.
Preceding her in death were husband, Elmer Steers, son, Ronald Steers, her parents, and brothers, Tom Wilson and Johnny Wilson.
Memorial contributions may be made to your charity of choice.
Sweeney Mortuary of Heppner is in care of arrangements. You may sign the online condolence book at sweeneymortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.