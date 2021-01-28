Pendleton
February 14, 1928 —January 22, 2021
Grace (Arlene) Goellert Goad went to a new and better place Friday, January 22, in her sleep at home. Born on a farm 60 miles south of St. Paul, Minnesota, her family lived in Bismarck, North Dakota; Baker, Oregon; and San Diego, California, where she graduated from high school during WWII. She worked right away in an aircraft factory, setting the ailerons tension on PB-4Y 2 long-range bombers.
She became a registered nurse in 1950, and worked at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Baker, Oregon, until her marriage to Gene Goad in 1951. The next years were spent raising children and enjoying ranch life. After nursing again later, she accumulated more college credits, and changed her occupation. She became a teacher of reading with the Spalding method through the help of a friend, Kathryn McCluskey. For eight years, she had a small private Christian school, and gave piano and violin lessons. And for one year, she taught kindergarten at Blue Mountain Christian Academy. Having taught Sunday school for many years, a trip to Venezuela and a trip to China with missionaries were exciting interludes. After this, she home-schooled several adopted grandchildren for six years, while continuing to teach Sunday school and play the piano for church. Later, she helped with CEF (Child Evangelism Fellowship), or Good News Clubs, after school once a week.
Her husband, Gene Goad, preceded her in death in 1986. Surviving children are sons Gregory Robert Goad, Timothy Gene Goad, and Todd Allen Goad and wife Francien, and their children Anthony, Caleb, Logan and Gabriel Goad. Grandchildren are Shelley Goad Ferguison and Shawn Goad (wife Katie), and great-grandchildren are Riley Burgess, Evan and Blake Ferguison, and Molly and Jake Goad. Although nursing was fulfilling, she said that the greatest joy in her life was in teaching children to read, so they could read the Bible, believe in Jesus Christ, and be saved.
Viewing will be Monday, February 1, from 12-4:30 p.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a graveside service will be held for family only at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 2, at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton.
Donations instead of flowers can be made to the Pendleton Center for the Arts, or the Oregon East Symphony for those who would like to.
A memorial service will be held later, when COVID-19 is more under control. It will be at the Berean Baptist Church; public notice will be published in advance.
Share online condolences with the family at www.pioneerchapel.com.
