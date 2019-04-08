Eugene
May 3, 1937 — April 3, 2019
Grace DeRosario Rodriguez Baros was born May 3, 1937, in Torrington, Wyoming, the daughter of Selso and Bentura (Lopez) Rodriguez. She passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Eugene, Oregon, at the age of 81.
Grace lived in Torrington throughout her childhood where she attended school and graduated from high school in the class of 1955. She lived in Sidney, Nebraska, and Torrington, Wyoming, as a young adult. She moved to Eastern Oregon in 1979, residing in Stanfield and later in Hermiston.
She enjoyed being a foster grandparent at several of the area grade schools. She also worked as a tax preparer and at Tom Able Farms as a produce salesperson.
Grace enjoyed dancing, gambling, playing bingo and listening to music. She was a member of Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church.
Grace married Alfonso Baros in Torrington in 1957; from this union four children were born: Larry, Victor, Andrea and Cora. The couple later divorced. She later had a longtime partner, Andres Lopez Leal; from this union one child, Adriana, was born.
She is survived by sons Larry (Elizabeth) Baros and Victor (Debrah) Baros; daughter Adriana (Antelmo) Leal; brother Guadalupe Rodriguez; sisters Paula Herrera and Lorenza Rodriguez; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents; partner Andres Lopez Leal; daughters Andrea and Cora; brother Luis; and sisters Juana and Mary.
Viewing will be held from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Burns Mortuary chapel, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston, Ore., followed by Recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston, Ore.
Family suggest memorial donations to Burns Mortuary of Hermiston to help defray final costs.
To leave an online condolence for the family please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
