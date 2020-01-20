Corvallis
October 3, 1922 — January 7, 2020
Grace Magdeline (Krause) Gerton passed away while living with daughter Pam near Corvallis, Ore., on January 7, 2020. She was 97 years old.
Grace was born October 3, 1922, on a farm four miles northeast of Echo, Ore. Her parents were Theodore and Bessie (Coleman) Krause.
She is survived by her brother John, age 99, of Tacoma, Wash.; son Ron (Judy Biel) of Milwaukie, Ore.; and daughters Shirley (Dick) Hopper of Pendleton and Pamela (Steve) Justus near Corvallis. She has six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, whom she adored. Additionally, there are seven stepgrandchildren, 17 stepgreat-grandchildren and three stepgreat-great-grandchildren. Grace held the youngest baby, only 6 months old, just before Christmas, which was beautiful to behold so close to her passing.
Preceding her in death was her husband of 64 years, Marion, in 2008, and seven siblings: Karl, Ralph, Virgil, Melvin, Viola Capps, Virginia Edmonds, and baby Frances, who died before Grace was born.
Grace was a homemaker and the cornerstone of the family. Her interests were her family, bowling, sewing, crafting, gardening, and grandchildren. She had a magnificent garden in Pendleton and beautiful gardens while living with family members in Damascus and Milwaukie. Daughter Shirley provided lovely plants when visiting Grace from Pendleton.
After her marriage in 1942 she spent most of her life in Pendleton until she and Marion moved to the Willamette Valley in 2004. She never cooked another meal, not even her family-famous pies or Christmas cookies! She did, however, pass on the recipes.
She will be laid to rest alongside her husband Marion at Olney Cemetery on Friday, January 24 at 11 a.m. Viewing will be available at Burns Mortuary of Pendleton the same day between 9:00 and 9:30 a.m.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
In lieu of flowers, consider planting a perennial in Grace’s memory in your garden.
