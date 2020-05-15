Stanfield
August 12, 1955 — May 5, 2020
Greg A. Gabriel of Stanfield, Oregon, was born on August 12, 1955, in Pendleton, Oregon, to parents Robert and Alida Picanso Gabriel. He died on May 5, 2020, in Portland, Oregon, at the age of 64 years as the result of an accident near Stanfield, Oregon.
Greg was raised and attended schools in Stanfield, Oregon, where he participated in football, basketball and baseball. He graduated in the class of 1974 and shortly thereafter went to work for the Union Pacific Railroad. Greg worked as an engineer for most of his career before retiring in 2019 with over 40 years of service.
Greg was united in marriage to Darcy Rea on August 30, 1986, in Ione, Oregon.
He was a member of the Echo Hills Golf Club. Greg was an avid golfer who enjoyed hunting, trips to Wallowa Lake, riding his bicycle, and deeply cherished time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years: Darcy Gabriel, Stanfield, Oregon; sons Ben Gabriel, Vancouver, Washington, Tyler Gabriel and his wife Aileen, Beaverton, Oregon, and Travis Gabriel and his wife Annie, Kennewick, Washington; daughter Emma Gabriel, Hines, Oregon; brother Craig Gabriel, Hermiston, Oregon; sister Kathy Rankin and her husband Rick, Hermiston, Oregon; grandchildren Courtney, Carissa, Charity, Ben Jr., Brady and Royce; one aunt; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Greg was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. A private burial will be at the Pleasant View Cemetery, Stanfield, Oregon.
Those who wish may make contributions in Greg’s memory to the Eastin Strebin Memorial Fund at any US Bank location or Alzheimer’s Research c/o Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, P.O. Box 289, Hermiston, OR 97838.
Please share memories of Greg with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
