Pendleton
Dec. 30, 1951 — May 6, 2019
Greg Dean Jolley was born December 30, 1951 in Eureka, California, to Loyd and Rita Jolley. He passed away on Monday May 6, 2019, at the age of 67. Though many at the hospital knew him as “Punkin Head.”
Greg was raised and attended school in Crescent City, California. He then joined his father in the family contracting business. He lived in Salem and then moved to Pendleton. He enjoyed watching sports, such as football and baseball.
Greg is preceded in death by his parents, Loyd and Rita Jolley, and a niece, Breena.
Greg is survived by his siblings Terry, Oma, Jenny, Karen, Ruby and Tim; daughters Rosie Daniels, Ruby Daniels and Shania Jolley; and also his longtime caregiver, Margie Newsom. “I love you Greg.”
Visitation will be held Friday, May 10, 2019, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Burns Mortuary. Memorial service will be held at the St. Anthony Chapel at 1 p.m. Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnmortuary.com
