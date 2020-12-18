Portland
July 14, 1951 — December 9, 2020
Gregory K. Henson, 69, formerly of Pendleton, Oregon, passed away on Dec. 9, 2020, at his home in Portland. He was born in Boulder, Colorado, and moved to Pendleton, Oregon, at 6 weeks of age, when his father got a job teaching music with Pendleton School District 16R.
Greg graduated from Pendleton High School in 1969; and the University of Oregon in 1974. He was an avid and loyal Duck fan his entire life. Greg played the trombone in the Pendleton Junior and Senior High School bands, and was a member of the Rangers Drum & Bugle Corps. One of his favorite pastimes was listening to many Drum & Bugle Corps records and drumming on the arm of the couch with them. He loved history, the Beatles, and the 3 Stooges.
Greg moved to Portland in 1982. He worked at the Housing Authority of Portland and the Vancouver Housing Authority as a case manager. He most recently worked at QFC and loved his coworkers and the public.
Greg was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Wanda Henson; and his longtime companion, Sharon Clapp. He is survived by his sister, Chris Henson Woodard; his brother-in-law, Rick Woodard; his niece, Sarah; and nephew, Sam; and a plethora of devoted friends. He also was a devoted honorary uncle to many of his friends’ children.
Disposition is by cremation by Springer and Sons of Hillsboro, Oregon. Please add a message or memory on their online guestbook at www.springerandson.com.
Memorial donations in his honor can be sent to the Oregon Food Bank, 7900 N.E. 33rd Drive, Portland, OR 97211 U.S.
