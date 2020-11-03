Hermiston
September 25, 1953 — October 28, 2020
Gregory Lowell Munson passed away in Hermiston, Oregon, on October 28, 2020, at the age of 67.
Greg was born September 25, 1953, in Brainerd, Minnesota, to Lowell William Munson and Neva Lauretta (Welty) Munson. He grew up and graduated from Isle High School. Much of his childhood was spent on Mille Lacs Lake fishing, ice fishing, hunting, and exploring. He was very proud of his family heritage surrounding Mille Lacs Lake and Resort.
After high school, Greg served in the U.S. Army. Following his honorable discharge, he traveled the states extensively. He owned his own trucking business before becoming a professional driver for Walmart for over 20 years.
Greg was a constant source of encouragement, active in his Hermiston community, an AA sponsor and licensed counselor. His involvement, support and sponsorship has made a difference in countless lives and futures.
Through the years, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, riding ATVs and being in the outdoors. Greg’s entire family was very important to him. He traveled extensively to visit them, attend family gatherings, and kept in touch no matter the distance.
He was proceeded in death by his his father Lowell Munson, grandparents Howard and Lela Welty, great-aunt and -uncle Walt and Gert Whitson, and uncle Frances Welty.
He is survived by his mother, Neva Bridgewater; sisters Diane Hanson and Denise (Gary) Anderson; nieces and nephews Monica, Anita, Sonja, Denell, Dennis, Larry, Cassidy, Aaron, August, Solomon, Raianna, Lela, Amelia, Isaac, Greta, Fiani and Augustus and Lily; and many extended family members and close friends.
A celebration of Greg’s life will be held at a later date.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
