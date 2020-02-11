Pendleton
May 5, 1949 — February 9, 2020
Gregory Wayne Royal, 70, of Pendleton, Oregon, died February 9, 2020, at Ashley Manor in Hermiston, Oregon.
Greg was an amazing husband for 49 years and is survived by his wife Diane Royal. He was a hero to his surviving children, Geoff Royal and Heidi Kirstein (Andrew). His joy was his grandkids, Mikee and Emma Kirstein.
Greg was born in Walla Walla, Washington, May 5, 1949, to Walter Wayne and Barbara Jean Royal. Greg was very proud of his siblings and was a fantastic brother, and is survived by Ann Lamphere (Steve), Mark Royal (Marla), Gordon Royal (Gaylene) and Carol Thomson (Jimmy).
The family traveled around to a few different cities growing up, but the move that made the biggest impact to Greg was when his family moved to Pendleton, Oregon. He lived next door to the Sundin home and that is where he met the love of his life, Diane Sundin. After a few nights playing basketball with Diane's brothers, Greg finally asked Diane out and it has been a true love story ever since. He was a great brother-in-law and is survived by Darlene Ledbetter (Bill), Sharon Stugis (Chuck), Terre Peek, Lorrie Licht (Bill), Lynette Haines (Jim), Theresa Viehage (Ernie), Shelly Knudson, Tammy Sundin, Tom Sundin (Sally), and Tim Sundin (Cheryl). He was also a fun-loving uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Greg graduated from Pendleton High School in 1967 and then graduated from Eastern Oregon University with a Bachelor of Science. During Greg's schooling he formed a friendship that was called The Number 1 Society, and later on in years Greg would relive memories that would put the biggest smile on his face.
Also in college Greg found his love for running. That was his happy place and for the majority of his life you could always spot Greg Royal running around Pendleton and other races in surrounding areas. His favorite run, though, has always been Spokane's Bloomsday, which he competed in every year but four.
After college Greg became the owner of General Auto Parts for 35+ years and was known as the Best Car Parts Store Owner in Eastern Oregon.
Greg lived his life making sure that each day he gave his best. He never settled for anything less and that mindset showed up in everything he did, from Greg's love to his family, to his friends, to his business, to his love of collecting vinyls and anything that involved Spider-Man. He was one of a kind and was loved by many.
Greg will be having a private memorial service for family held at 1:30 p.m. on February 16, 2020, at Burns Mortuary in Pendleton, Oregon. This summer the family will be holding a Celebration of Life for Greg that will be open to all who called Greg a friend. Further information on that event will be shared at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.