Hermiston
July 22, 1934 — September 24, 2019
Greta "Wilma" Henneke of Hermiston, Oregon, was born on July 22, 1935, in Verne, Germany, to parents Johann and Maria Stukenburg. She died on September 24, 2019, in Warrenton, Virginia, at the age of 84 years.
Greta was raised and attended school in Germany. In April of 1961, she immigrated to Hermiston, Oregon, to be with Fred Henneke, and they were united in marriage on December 30, 1961, in Hermiston, Ore., at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church. They built a home just outside of Hermiston on the Umatilla River, where they lived throughout their entire marriage. Fred passed away Dec 20, 2010, in Hermiston, Oregon. Greta stayed at the home until September 2014, when she moved into Sun Terrance in Hermiston. In December of 2017, Greta moved to Virginia to be closer to her son, Markus Henneke.
Early on, she worked for many years at Hermiston Drug in the fountain area, cooking and serving customers. After retiring, Greta volunteered at the Good Shepherd Hospital Auxiliary. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, working on her home, helping and caring for others, traveling, and most of all she cherished time with her family. Greta was a member of the Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, Hermiston, Oregon.
She is survived by her son Markus Henneke, and daughter-in-law Sonya Henneke, San Antonio, Texas; grandson Kyle Henneke, Dayton, Ohio; and granddaughters Kymbrynn Henneke, Dayton, Ohio, and Kristina Henneke, Fairfax, Va.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 1 p.m., followed by Mass of Christian burial at 1:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, Hermiston, Oregon. Burial will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery, Hermiston, Oregon.
Please share memories of Greta with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
