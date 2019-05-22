Pendleton
February 2, 1932 — May 20, 2019
Charles Wohlcke, a Pendleton resident for 68 years, passed away peacefully at home with his family, at age 87.
Charles was born in Topeka, Kansas, to Edward and Eva Wohlcke. In 1951, at the age of 19, Charles married 17-year-old Larene Southworth in Caldwell, Idaho. That same year they moved to Pendleton, Oregon.
He worked for Harris Pine Mills for about 16 years. Then he worked for Pacific Power & Light for about 30 years until he retired at age 65.
He was an avid photographer. He loved exploring the Pacific Northwest taking pictures of birds, nature and all types of wildlife. He also loved taking pictures of his extended family. Charles' family knew him as a great collector, with many interests.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Rod Wohlcke and Loyd Wohlcke.
Charles is survived by his wife Larene, daughter Deborah Mulder, son-in-law Steven Mulder, son Van Wohlcke, daughter-in-law Connie Wohlcke, and daughter-in-law Rebecca Mavis. Also many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held Thursday May 23, 2019, from 12:00-5:00 p.m. at Burns Mortuary of Pendleton, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton, Oregon. Graveside service will be held Friday, May 24, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Skyview Memorial Park Cemetery, 70116 Highway 395 South, Pendleton, Oregon.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.