Umatilla
May 7, 1937 — March 20, 2021
Harleen Sue Smith of Umatilla was born May 7, 1937, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the daughter of Harl and Stella (Ward) Warford. She passed away in Umatilla on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the age of 83.
Harleen lived in Arkansas and California during her childhood, attending school in Woodland, California. She married Albert Lee Smith Sr.in Reno, Nevada, on July 12, 1963. The couple moved several times due to work but lived most of their lives in California and Umatilla, Oregon.
Harleen stayed home to care for her children while they were growing up. After her kids were raised, she worked at Capeco and Walmart. She retired from Walmart in the early 2000s.
She enjoyed going to casinos, trips to the coast, classic cars, and collecting Barbie dolls and bells. She had been a 4H instructor and a softball coach.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Lee Smith Sr., on March 31, 2000; her parents; and her beloved dog, Snoopy.
She is survived by her four children, Lee Ann (Jonathon) Cecil, Kelly (Justin) Holm, Albert (Janis Davis) Smith Jr., and Thomas (Crystal) Smith; sister, Carole Pellant; 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021, at the Hermiston Cemetery. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
