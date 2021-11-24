Harmon D. Springer of Hermiston, Oregon, was born on Nov. 14, 1932, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, to parents, John Darrell and Ina Pearl Wren Springer. He died on Nov. 19, 2021, in Hermiston, Oregon, at the age of 89 years.
Harmon was raised in Nebraska and Texas, graduating from Mitchell High School in Mitchell, Nebraska. He attended Baylor University before attending Elkins Professional School of Radio.
Harmon was united in marriage to Willie Boling on Oct. 28, 1953, in Waco, Texas. They moved their family to Hermiston, Oregon, where he and a partner purchased the KOHU radio station in 1966. He was the manager and engineer until retiring in 1997.
Harmon was a member of New Hope Community Church, the Hermiston Rotary Club, National Association of Broadcasters, the Oregon Water Coalition, served on the Hermiston City Council, Hermiston Chamber of Commerce and Blue Mountain Community College Board of Directors, as well as president of the Oregon Association of Broadcasters and received the Hermiston Distinguished Service Awards for both Man of the Year and Business of the Year. He enjoyed traveling, spending time with family and visiting with everyone.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Willie Springer, Hermiston, Oregon; sons, John Springer and wife Julie, Everett, Washington; Dan Springer, Hermiston, Oregon; and Thomas Springer, Portland, Oregon; brothers, Alton Springer, Tulalip, Washington, and Wendell Springer, Oberlin, Ohio; sister, Dorothy Glynn, Portland, Oregon; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Harmon was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved stepmother, Susie Maclean Springer; and a sister, Verna Shogren.
A celebration of life service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at 1 p.m. at New Hope Community Church, 1350 S. Highway 395, Hermiston, Oregon. A private burial will be in the South Mitchell Cemetery, Mitchell, Nebraska.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Harmon’s memory may be made to the Billy Graham Association.
Please share memories of Harmon with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
