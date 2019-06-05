Pendleton
August 21, 1982 — May 28, 2019
Harold Grant Hess III, 36, succumbed to cancer at home surrounded by people that loved him on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
He is survived and greatly missed by his wife Danielle Hess and two young sons, Solan and Miles, as well as his mother, Barbie Palmer, stepfather, two brothers, Brent Hess and David Crawford, and two sisters, Deanna Hess and Lynnette Victoria.
Harold “Grant” was born August 21, 1982, in La Grande, Oregon, to his birth mother and father Harold Grant Hess Jr. “Bud.” A year later his mother, and the woman who taught him to be the man he was, Barbie Palmer, came into his life. Harold spent a large portion of his childhood growing up in the Hermiston area. Moving away for a short time, he graduated in Weitpe, Idaho. He then spent some time in the Lewiston/Clarkston area before returning to Oregon and moving to Pendleton. While here he met and fell in love with his wife Danielle. The two were married on July 4, 2018.
Harold was a dedicated employee at the Grain Craft flour mill in Pendleton, Oregon and when not working could be found enjoying spending time with his family and friends playing disc golf, camping, road trips and adventure of all kinds. Not to mention, a little poker on a Saturday night. Harold touched the life and hearts of many and will be eternally missed by all.
A celebration of life will be held on June 30, 2019, at the Eagles in Pendleton, Oregon.
Any memorial contributions may be sent to 3059 S.W. Riverview Drive, Pendleton, OR 97801.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.