Pilot Rock
November 20, 1937 — October 29, 2020
Harold Leonard Hughes Jr. at the young age of 82 passed on Thursday, October 29, 2020, in his home with family around him in Pilot Rock, Oregon.
Harold born November 20, 1937, in Renton, Washington, to the late Harold Hughes Sr. and Olive Katura Ames. Harold Jr. was the youngest of four children, two preceding him in death, leaving his eldest, Dee Mong.
Harold Jr. enlisted in the U.S Marine Corps on July 12, 1956, honorably discharged on July 11, 1962, his last known rank corporal grade E4 0331 machine gunner with honorable character of service in the COF 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines, 1st Marine Division (Rein), FMF Camp Pendleton under Captain E.R. Savory.
Harold Jr.’s fondest moments are working with a great crew at Fleetwood Travel Trailer Company for 20-plus years in Pendleton, Oregon.
Harold Jr. loved working with wood, creating antique cars, photography, astronomy, conspiracy theories, Bigfoot and aliens. Most of all he was a family man, always smiling and cracking jokes. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, uncle and a friend to many.
David married in 1960 to the late Laurinda May Barrow and is survived by his daughter Elizabeth Ann Hughes. Harold Jr. later went on to remarry, and is survived by his beautiful wife Phyllis Yvonne Murphy and daughter Rayella Ames Walker.
Harold Jr. leaves to cherish his loving memories Yvonne, his wife; his two daughters and their families; his one sister and her family; grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Harold Leonard Hughes Jr., you will be truly missed!
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of the arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
