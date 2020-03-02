Pendleton
December 18, 1927 — February 25, 2020
Harry H. Bliss, born to Leslie and Buella Bliss on December 18, 1927, in Alva, Oklahoma, passed peacefully in his sleep in Pendleton, Oregon, on February 25, 2020.
At a young age, Harry and his family moved from Oklahoma to California en route to Springfield, Oregon. Once in Springfield, Harry spent his boyhood growing into a young man.
Harry was a decorated veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during WWII and the Korean Conflict. Harry was 1 of 11 children, and always did his best to help and care for his family.
After the service, Harry worked as a logger, before taking off for Eastern Oregon where he would live out the rest of his days. He loved to hunt, fish and spend time with his family. Harry ran two gas stations in Pendleton before starting a career that would last the rest of his life: car sales.
During this time, Harry met and married the love of his life, Mildred Bliss.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents, oldest son David, son Dale, and eight of his siblings. He is survived by his wife; daughters Debra Terry of Mesa, Arizona, as well as Kim Michael and Sadie Bliss of Pendleton. Sons include Denny Bliss and Darrell Bliss of Pendleton, Tim Torgerson of Meacham, Jim Loop and Matthew Bliss of Salem and Jason Bliss of Richland, Washington. Harry was also survived by 28 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at the Willamette National Cemetery of Portland, Oregon, on March 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. A celebration of his wonderful life will be held in Pendleton on March 14 at 2 p.m. at the Free Methodist Church.
