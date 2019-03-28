Echo
June 14, 1932 — March 23, 2019
Dick Snow passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Walla Walla, Washington, at the age of 86.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 14 years, Susan Byrd Snow. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Shirley Cunha Snow, and by his parents, Harry Hallett Snow and Della Morris Snow. He is survived by his five children, Denise Snow Howland, Summerville, Oregon, Rich Snow, Echo Oregon, Lisa Snow, Echo, Oregon, Stacey Snow, Culver, Oregon, and Sonia Snow, Hermiston, Oregon. He is also survived by his sister, Donna Snow Cable, Monmouth, Oregon. He has nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Dick happily lived most of his 86 years in Echo, Oregon. He graduated from Echo High School, well known as an outstanding athlete around the area. He was chosen to be on the state Shriner’s All-Star Football Team. Upon his graduation, he received a full-ride football scholarship to Washington State, unusual for an athlete from such a small school.
During his college years, he was drafted into the Army and served two years. He married Shirley Cunha on August 15, 1953. After his enlistment in the Army, Dick and Shirley moved back to Echo where they made their home as they began their family and long life of ranching and farming.
After Shirley’s death in 2004, Dick married Susan Byrd. They worked side by side, and he happily lived out his life doing what he loved most — cattle ranching and farming. During his life, he gave back to his community by serving on numerous public service boards such as the Echo School Board and Echo City Council over the years, and was one of the original builders of the Echo Golf Course. He was even mayor of Echo at one time. He also was a member of various farming and cattlemen’s associations, such as the Saler Cattle Association.
He was much loved and will be much missed by his family and friends. Everyone who knows him has a story to tell about him. His boots will be hard to fill.
Dick would tell you that he was the lucky one. He was one of those rare individuals that got to make his living with his passion of cattle ranching and farming. He is the epitome of the “rugged individualist” that got to live life as his own boss and on his own terms (except when government intervened, of course) for most of his 86 years. In short, he was the classic “American cowboy,” that rare American breed. But he would correct you by saying “no, cattleman.”
Please honor Dick with giving to a charity of your choice in his name. And, maybe a tip of your cowboy hat to someone you love.
A funeral service with military honors will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Echo High School gymnasium, Echo, Oregon. A private family burial will be at the Echo Cemetery, Echo, Oregon. Those wishing to bring a dish to share may contact Chris Bettencourt or Jan Zita.
Please share memories of Dick with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
