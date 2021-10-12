April 5, 1928 — Oct. 2, 2021
and July 17, 1931 — Oct. 1, 2021
Pendleton
Harvey F. Foreman and Bernice V. Foreman moved to heaven from their home at Sun Ridge Retirement Community. Bernice took the first train out Oct. 1, 2021, and Harvey caught the last train out Oct. 2, 2021. They would have celebrated 67 years of marriage Dec. 12, 2021.
They were active members of First Christian Church for over 60 years.
Harvey was born on April 5, 1928, in Eagle Point, to William and Olive Foreman. He graduated in 1945 from Pendleton High School. He attended his 70th class reunion in 2015. He worked for Pacific Northwest Bell for 37 years, retiring at age 56.
Harvey spent his retirement years volunteering with Habitat for Humanity, preparing taxes for seniors, reading with children in elementary schools and delivering meals-on-wheels.
Singing was one of his greatest joys. He sang in the First Christian Church choir for over 60 years, and sang with the Inland Northwest Chorale from 1999 to 2019. He sang his last concert in December 2019, at the age of 91.
He was an avid gardener and shared his bounty with family, neighbors and friends for many years.
Bernice was born July 17, 1931, to Otis and OraLee Williams, in Panhandle, Texas. She attended school in Yakima, Washington.
Bernice worked for doctors Easton, Bruon, and Collis and Dr. Woodward. She ended her office career at Pendleton Academy at the age of 78.
She was a wonderful cook and homemaker, and loved to have family gatherings. She was known to her grandchildren as the “‘pannie-cake’ grandma” because of her Mickey Mouse and huckleberry pancakes.
In her retirement years, she volunteered for Habitat for Humanity, Oregon Trail Manor and as a hostess for Inland Northwest Chorale concerts.
Bernice loved going to the beach and watching waves roll up on the shore. Her favorite pastime was reading novels shipped to her from her daughter in Oklahoma.
Harvey and Bernice are survived by daughters, Sheryl Starmer (Steve, deceased), of Redmond, Washington, Karen Wilson (David), of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Patricia Jewkes, Barb Rehberg (John), of Pendleton, and Diane Witchey of Pendleton.
They are predeceased by their youngest daughter, Janet Bliley.
They cherished their close relationships with their seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Through their lifetime of marriage, they imparted their love, kindness and generosity to three generations, as well as the value of keeping family bonds strong and full of love.
A family graveside service will be held at Olney Cemetery, Oct. 18, 2021, at 9:30 a.m., followed by a celebration of life at Living Word Christian Center at 11 a.m.
Please sign the online guest book at burnsmortuary.com. Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Pendleton.
