Athena
August 29, 1927 — October 25, 2019
Born August 29, 1927, in Yonkers, New York, to Helen Eagle and Otto Edward Arlt. Graduated Eastern High School for girls in Baltimore, Maryland, in 1945. Died October 25, 2019, at the age of 92, at Deaconess Hospital in Spokane, Washington, with her family gathered around her.
Helen came to Athena in November 15, 1946. She met her sweetheart, George L. “Bud” Miller, and they were married on March 27, 1947. She is survived by her children: Pattie (Cass) Vanderwiele of Baker City, Oregon; Raymond (Susan, deceased) Miller of Athena, Oregon; Peggie (Tom) Vandenberg of Touchet, Washington; Barbara Anne (Keith) Wilbur of Dayton, Washington; and Leon Jay (Donna) Miller of Eugene, Oregon; four great-grandchildren; and nine grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Edward and George Arlt, and her grandson, Sean A. Vandenberg.
She cherished her role as a housewife, but she was involved in so much more. Among her many volunteer and part-time jobs: she was the lifeguard at the city pool; an EMT with the fire department; the cook for Senior Citizens for eight years, and a volunteer helper for five more. She also held many positions within the community: She was on the United Way Board; chaired the cancer drive in Athena; and served on the library board for five years. She worked extensively with the Chamber of Commerce, and was pPresident in 1995-97, secretary for almost 10 years, and treasurer 1998-2000.
She served on the Planning Commission, including the new addition for the park in 1991. She was involved in Campfire, Cub Scouts, the PTA, and a member of Home Extension for 44-plus years. She was also a Memorial Hall Board member in 2005 in Weston, Oregon. It was no surprise to anyone that she was honored as Citizen of the Year in 1987.
The Caledonian Games held a special place in her heart and she was involved with the games from 1975 forward. She was co-chieftain of Caledonian Games in 1987; pre-games ads chairperson, and treasurer. She loved to dress up as a clown for the children’s story time. Helen was truly a recognizable presence in Bud’s old bibbed overalls and a 100-year-old derby hat that belonged to Bud’s father Leon Jay Miller. She was even asked to perform for schools and parades.
She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, which she held very near and dear to her. An integral part of the church, she was CCD teacher; member of both the Sacred Heart Altar Society and parish council; a lecturer during mass; a choir member; active in church sacristy and hall use; and a chairman of teachers for 30 years.
Helen loved to sing. Not only was she a distinguishable voice in church, she also sang second soprano in “Sisters of Harmony.” She sang second alto with both the Oregon East Symphony Chorale and the Inland Northwest Musicians.
Helen’s list of interests was wide and varied. She loved gardening, and supplied her beautiful flowers for church services and other occasions. She was well-known as a baker and produced huge quantities of her breads, cookies, and of course her delicious cinnamon buns. She was a gifted quilter, especially picture quilts, and was a member of the Quilt Bats for many years. She was a prolific letter writer, and never forgot a birthday or anniversary. Books, however, were a particular passion. She kept a list of the titles she had read and, at the last count, she had read 13,442.
Although leaving her home of 70 years, in 2017, was very difficult for Helen, she found a comfortable home at the Washington Odd Fellows. She enjoyed the many activities, and was loved and will be missed by many … and all.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 7 p.m. at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater, OR 97862. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, November 1, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Fifth and College streets, Athena, OR 97813, with vault interment to follow at the Athena Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Thursday, October 31, 2019, from 5-9 p.m. at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers she would request that donations be made to the Athena Public Library fund, Weston/McEwen scholarship fund, Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Athena, Christian Aid in Walla Walla, or a favorite charity of your choice.
