Hermiston
February 15, 1935 — June 2, 2021
Helen Kathleen West Bauermeister of Hermiston was born February 15, 1935, in Walla Walla, Washington, the daughter of Fred and Imogene West. She passed away at her home in Hermiston on June 2, 2021, at the age of 86.
She married William West in Condon, Oregon. From this union three children were born: Randy, Holly and Mitchell. The couple later divorced.
She later married Donald Bauermeister, who preceded her in death in 2018.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, and two siblings.
She is survived by a son, Randy (Carol) West; daughter Holly (Phil) Doza; son Mitch (Sally) West; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and four stepgreat-grandchildren.
No services are being planned.
Memorial donations in her memory can be made to the Blue Mountain Community College Rodeo Team.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
