Henrietta “Luella” Taylor, 90, of Hermiston, died Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Regency Nursing Home in Hermiston, Oregon. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the Mayville Cemetery at Mayville, Oregon.
She was born Dec. 21, 1930, at Spearfish, South Dakota, the daughter of Edwin and Leslie Knust Schmidt. On Feb. 26, 1949, she married Robert R. Taylor of Fossil, Oregon, at Goldendale, Washington. The couple had two sons and cared for two nephews.
Luella attended Multnomah College School of Nursing and University of Oregon School of Nursing with reentry at Blue Mountain Community College after her boys were grown. During her nursing career, she was employed locally at Good Shepherd Hospital, Hermiston Good Samaritan Nursing Home, Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Heppner, the Condon Nursing Home and the medical clinics in Fossil and Condon. Early in her nursing career, 1949-1950, she recalled working at the old Morningside Hospital and Anspaugh Nursing Home in Portland.
Following her retirement from Good Shepherd, she contracted with the Department of Human Resources as a private PASSAR screener for Umatilla, Gilliam, Wheeler and Morrow counties. As this required quite a lot of traveling, her husband was now her chauffeur.
When they both retired, they moved to Sun Terrace in Hermiston in July 2010. Robert passed away in 2015. Luella remained there, where she kept busy sewing aprons for the staff, collecting bobbleheads and pandas, working puzzles and playing pinochle.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, her parents, three stepsisters, Shirley Eddy, Arvilla Jones and Glaves Hite; and her brother, Norman Newton of Oregon City.
Survivors include her two sons, Robert R. Taylor Jr. (Darla) of Othello, Washington, and William J. Taylor (Colleen) of Baker City, four grandchildren, Traci Davis, Thad Taylor, Heidi Lagao and Casey Taylor, 11 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren and two nephews, Steve Conley and Larry Conley.
Any memorials may be sent to the Good Shepherd Medical Scholarship Fund, Wounded Warriors, or the charity of your choice.
Sweeney Mortuary of Condon is in care of arrangements. You may sign the online condolence book at www.sweeneymortuary.com.
