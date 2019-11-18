Pendleton
February 21, 1934 — November 15, 2019
Henry Lee "Bud" Tanner, 85, of Pendleton, Oregon, passed away at home on November 15. A recitation of the rosary will be held at Burns Mortuary at 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019. A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Friday, November 22, 2019, at 10 a.m.
Bud was born on February 21, 1934, in San Francisco, Calif., to Leland and Lillian (Reilly) Tanner. He was raised in Millbrae, Calif., and attended St. Catherine’s elementary school and Serra High School.
After graduation he received a commission to the Coast Guard Academy. The cruise on the sailing ship Eagle was a highlight of his life, but the trip on the cutter convinced him that a life at sea was not for him so he resigned his commission. He then attended the University of San Francisco, where he earned a degree in business administration. Bud loved playing baseball for the USF Dons, and watching his classmate Bill Russel play basketball.
After graduation Bud enlisted in the Army and was stationed at the Presidio in San Francisco. He worked at Standard Oil for a time, then in 1960 began his career with the J.C. Penney Company. He worked in many California locations, and then was transferred to Pendleton, Oregon, to manage the Penney store from 1969 to 1994, when he retired.
Bud had a lifelong love for the game of baseball — playing, coaching and watching. An avid sports fan, he passed on his love of the San Francisco teams — Giants, 49ers and Warriors — to his children.
He loved to ski. While on a ski vacation at Lake Tahoe, Bud and his friends noticed two girls with tire chain trouble. He told his friend to pull over so they could help them and he said, "I'll take the brunette." Six months later, on July 25, 1970, he married Kathy Walsh in Novato, California.
He was a runner for over 30 years. He ran in the first San Francisco marathon and ran his last marathon in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, at the age of 73. He also competed in many triathlons.
Bud was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and served on the finance committee for many years. He was also on the St. Mary's Outreach board.
Bud enjoyed photography, golf and fishing. He also made wonderful beer and wine for 20 years. And, he had a sourdough starter going for 10 years, making delicious bread and pancakes. He also grew the most amazing tomatoes from seed.
Bud is survived by his wife Kathy; daughters Laura (Jim) Rore, Woodbridge, Calif., Jill Tanner, Moscow, Idaho, Donna (Matt) Bostwick, Pendleton Ore., and Gayle (Andrew) Wittenberg, Plainsboro, N.J.; and son David (Jessica) Tanner, Richland, Wash. He is the loving grandfather to 15 grandchildren: Steve Coler, Malinda Coler, Melanie Coler, Katie Rore, Taylor Nurmi, Morgan Nurmi, Annie Bostwick, Bobby Bostwick, Jacob Bostwick, Paul Wittenberg, Mark Wittenberg, Madison Tanner, Sophia Tanner, Lillian Tanner and Henry Tanner; one great-grandchild, Aiden Coler; and many nieces and nephews.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Lillian Tanner, his sisters Maureen Huth and Jeaneen Ferraris, his brother Paul Tanner, nephews Brock Ferraris and Leland Tanner, and niece Toni Tanner.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 809 S.E. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton, OR 97801, or Vange John Memorial Hospice, 645 W. Orchard Ave., Suite 500, Hermiston, OR 97838.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
