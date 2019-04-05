Boardman
January 12, 1939 — April 1, 2019
Henry William High, Jr. of Boardman was born January 12, 1939, in Texas City, Texas, the son of Henry Sr. and Verna (Hawley) High. He passed away in Hermiston on April 1, 2019, at the age of 80.
Henry grew up and attended school in Tacoma, Wash. After high school, he served in the U.S. Army for three years. He then joined the Coast Guard where he served for an additional 17 years, retiring in the late 1970s. Next he moved to Boardman, Oregon, where he worked as a supervisor for the phone company until retiring in 2001.
Henry enjoyed classic cars: working on them, driving them and going to car shows. He also enjoyed going camping.
Henry married Susan Luttrell on May 9, 1987, in Walla Walla, Wash.
He is survived by his wife, Susan of Boardman; daughter Lisa (Harvey) Bamford of Ellensburg, Wash.; stepson David (Laura) Luttrell of Boardman; sisters Joy and Joan (Clyde); brother Allen; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son Mark, and sister Peggy.
No services will be held. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of final arrangements.
Memorial donations in Henry’s memory can be donated to any local organization to help feed those in need.
To leave an online condolence for the family please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.