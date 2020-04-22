Hermiston
April 27, 1931 — April 21, 2020
Herbert Stanley “Herb” Rand was born April 27, 1931, in Pendleton, Oregon, to Mabel Grace Warner and Batie Parvin Rand.
Herbert grew up on a cattle ranch in Irrigon, Oregon, and enjoyed family life in the country including camping, hunting, and fishing. In his early 20s he moved to Hermiston, Oregon, and became a jack of many trades. He was a brakeman for Union Pacific Railroad, farmed 40 acres, worked construction on two dams on the Columbia River, and built two homes virtually on his own. He married and started a family, eventually having five children and three stepchildren.
Herbert retired from Union Pacific Railroad in 1990. He enjoyed retirement with his beloved wife Virginia “Ginger” Horn Rand. They spent winters in Arizona and summers in Oregon, together gardening, cooking, and quilting. He also enjoyed long walks with his beautiful and energetic Westie, Bella.
Herbert passed on April 21, 2020, in Hermiston, Oregon, days before his 89th birthday. His wife Virginia preceded him in death years earlier, though he is survived by his older brother David Dewy Rand and by his children: John Rand, Evelyne Colosso, Karen Rand, Susan Williams, Tracy Nimrod, Les McLeod, Kathy Frost, and Kevin McLeod. He also has 20 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, all of whom brought him so much joy in life.
A private family graveside service will be at Desert Lawn Memorial Cemetery, Irrigon, Oregon.
Please share memories of Herb with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
