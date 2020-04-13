Portland
September 30, 1955 — April 5, 2020
Hershel Lester Simpson was born on Sept. 30, 1955, in Lebanon, Oregon. He passed away at 64 years of age on April 5, 2020.
Hershey lived most of his life in North Portland, attending various schools. He grew up around the corner from Kenton Park and had many neighborhood friends. He was good at many things, including pool, chess, golf and baseball.
His career included poker dealing at Wildhorse Casino in Pendleton, J&J Construction and Fleetwood Trailers. He enrolled in the U.S. Army and almost broke a record in Basic Training for the obstacle course. Playing baseball for the Ranger Tavern, he helped the team acquire many trophies.
His loved thrift stores, finding treasures, his baseball cards, sports trivia, riding his bike, and was always available to help a family member out — be it yard work, moving or whatever needed to be done.
Hersh was one cool cat, had a way of talking, always making nicknames for people, and was very particular about his clothes. Along with his wicked smile, he had a great wit and sense of humor. He was loved by friends and family alike. He will be greatly be missed, but never forgotten.
He leaves behind his mother, Carolyn Simpson; eight siblings: Dixie Estes, Averil Simpson, Tom Simpson, Shawn Simpson, Angie Simpson, Joe Simpson, Joel Simpson and Mary Lou Simpson; his daughter, Jessica Azure; two grandsons, Justice and Julius; and many nieces and nephews who all loved him. He is preceded by his father, Edgar Simpson, and brother David Simpson.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
