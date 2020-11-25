Umatilla
October 2, 1936 — November 6, 2020
Hiram Bobby Joe Webb of Umatilla, Oregon, was born on October 2, 1936, in Red Level, Alabama, to parents Frank and Velma Lord Webb. He died on November 6, 2020, in Portland, Oregon, at the age of 84 years.
Hiram was raised in Aurora, Utah. He graduated from high school in Salina, Utah, in 1954. Hiram joined the United States Air Force and served until his honorable discharge.
He worked for a time selling auto parts in Pendleton, Oregon, before attending college in California, where he earned his degree in computer programming. He lived and worked in the Bakersfield, California, area as a computer programmer before moving to Umatilla, Oregon, in 2005 where he has lived since.
He was an avid ham radio operator in California and Oregon, where he was part of the emergency alert program. Hiram enjoyed ham radio, traveling and genealogy work.
He is survived by his sister, Florene Thurston, Selma, California; brother Earl Webb, Umatilla, Oregon; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Hiram was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Joseph Ed Webb, who was born on January 27, 1959, and drowned on August 12, 1970, in Klamath Falls, Oregon, while at a Boy Scout outing; wife Carolyn in 2001; a sister, Marie Gibbs; and two brothers, Frank and Robert Webb.
A private burial will be in Alabama.
Please share memories of Hiram with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
