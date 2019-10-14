La Grande
May 7, 1930 — October 9, 2019
Boyd was born May 7, 1930, in North Powder, Oregon. He passed away peacefully at home with his wife Kay at his side, along with his son, Greg, and daughter, Pam, on October 9 at the age of 89.
He attended school in North Powder until the family moved to La Grande. He graduated from La Grande High in 1948. He then went to work for Mount Emily Lumber. He married Kay Dawn Edvalson on February 16, 1951, at the Edvalson Ranch.
He joined the Army in 1951 and served in Anchorage, Alaska, as a chemical weapons specialist and he, his wife and son Greg lived in Spenard, Alaska. When he was honorably discharged the family moved back to La Grande and he went to work again at Mount Emily Lumber. His daughter Pam was born in 1953.
He then went to work as an insurance agent. The family moved to Pendleton, Oregon, in 1959 and he drove back and forth to Bend to Central Oregon Community College and got an associates degree in forestry. He then became the assistant water master for Umatilla County.
He coached Little League and Babe Ruth teams in Pendleton. He and his wife chaperoned the ski bus from Pendleton to Anthony Lakes ski area for several years. In 1969 he became the state water master for Union County and moved back to La Grande. He built a new home and barn on five acres on Cove Avenue. He retired from the state on April 9, 1993, after 23 years, at the age of 63. The family lived there until he and his wife moved into town in 2001. His daughter and son-in-law purchased the house he built and still reside there.
He was a member of the Elks Lodge, a 35-year member of the American Legion and a member of the Eagles.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Jay Porter Hadden, and his mother Lillian (Dahlstrom) Hadden, his sister Millie Chenault and his brother Dick Hadden.
He is survived by his wife Kay; son Greg Hadden and wife Renee; daughter Pam Burns and son-in-law Bill; his grandson Will Burns and wife Tiffney; his grandson Jared Hadden; and granddaughter Stacey Kehr and her husband Ryan. He is also survived by six great-grandchilren. He loved all of his family.
He had many wonderful friends. He and his wife traveled to Australia, New Zealand, Africa, Fiji, Canada, Mexico and all over the United States.
His family and friends are invited to attend graveside services on Wednesday, October 16 at 1 p.m. at the Grandview Cemetery in La Grande.
Contributions in memory of Boyd Hadden may be made to the American Legion Post #43 or the Disabled American Veterans.
Online condolences may be made at www.danielsknopp.com.
