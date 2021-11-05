Nov. 3, 1931 — Nov. 3, 2021
Pendleton
Hubert Lionel Rosario was born in Cochin, India, Nov. 3, 1931, to parents Joseph and Mary Rosario. Hubert married Muriel in 1965 and in 1976, Hubert and their three children immigrated to Pendleton, Oregon, to begin their adventure, and rejoin Muriel, as a family.
“Bert” as he is lovingly known was a humble and loving husband, father, and community member. He worked diligently at St. Anthony Hospital until he retired in 1999, after 19 years of loyal service.
His friends will remember Bert for his infectious humor, welcoming heart, and being a consummate giver to those around him. He brought joy and happiness into all his endeavors. Bert was passionate about cooking South-Indian foods and entertaining friends. His gardening skills were magical.
He was an active volunteer and member of St. Mary’s Catholic Parish, Knights of Columbus (4th Degree), Lions Club, Eagles, and Main Street Cowboys.
Bert has a daughter named Cheryl Gerr, from his first marriage, which ended tragically. You would never know since he always brought an optimistic and bright outlook. Cheryl married Joe Gerr and built their family in India, which gave Bert great pride.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Muriel Rosario. Their three children; Hy Rosario (partnered with Dena Robles), California-based, Celine Watson (married to Andy Watson), Sherwood-based, and Jennifer are all blessed to call him father.
Bert has 10 grandchildren, Surita, Ravi, Lauren, Sydney, Aidan, India, Cameron, Pearle, Michelle, and Jason, who love him and will miss his presence. He has three great-grandchildren, Meaghan, Ella, and Nathan.
Bert lived by Christian values and imparted this to his family. He modeled a life of humility, love, diligence and unselfishness, which is a legacy woven into his children’s lives and ethos.
Bert passed away peacefully on Nov. 3, 2021, in the presence of Muriel at his bedside. He completed his 90th birthday, on his day of passing, to finish his incredible story! He will be dearly missed by family, friends, and colleagues from near and far. We truly hope all those he encountered will continue his unwavering optimism out into the world.
Recitation of the holy rosary is Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at 7 p.m. at Burns Mortuary Pendleton. Funeral Mass will be held Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Pendleton. Burial will be held Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Cresent Grove Cemetery, Tigard.
Contributions can be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
