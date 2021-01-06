North Plains
January 4, 2021
Inez Faye (Bondurant) Griffels passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 4, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Portland surrounded by her husband and children. She will be greatly missed, although her wonderful legacy will live on in the many lives she touched.
Inez was born in Pasco, Washington, in 1944 to Joe and Frances Bondurant. The family moved to Hermiston when Inez was in the third grade and she graduated from Hermiston High School in 1962, having lettered four years in volleyball. She attended Pacific University in Forest Grove and pledged Phi Lamda Omicron sorority. In college she met Steve Griffels and married him in 1964 in Hermiston.
Inez worked many years in the optometry profession and retired in 2003. Inez and Steve were married 56 years, and for 45 years lived on the family farm near Hillsboro. Inez loved her family, volunteering, golfing, and traveling.
She donated a total of five gallons of blood and 27 gallons of platelets, which made her very proud. She had a love for Pacific University and was on Pacific's Alumni Council for 18 years, was an Alum of the Year in 2004, and was even the alumni president for a time. She and Steve had season tickets to Pacific's football games and thoroughly enjoyed the games and had fun tailgating with good friends as well.
Inez had a life-long love of horses and was a 4-H horse leader for 18 years. She loved the young people in her "Striding Out" club. She not only taught them about horsemanship but also about character, leadership, and being a good citizen.
She was a Washington County Fair Booster for many years; volunteered at the Oregon Food Bank; and was a member of the local Women's Extension Club.
One of her real passions was golfing and she would golf between two and four times a week. She enjoyed volunteering several years at the Winco Golf Tournament at Pumpkin Ridge golf Course.
Inez loved to cook, especially during the holidays, and she made delicious candy — especially caramels. Inez was a member of the Tualatin Plains Presbyterian church, known as the Old Scotch Church, and she had served as an elder.
Inez loved playing cards, especially pinochle, and traveling, especially to their beach house in Seaside. She has been in all but three U.S. states. On their 21st anniversary, they went to Hawaii, on their 25th they went to Bermuda, and on their 50th they took a trip of a lifetime to France. She was especially delighted to visit Genolhac, the town in southern France where the ancestral Bondurants were from. On their 55th anniversary they spent three wonderful weeks in Hawaii.
Inez is survived by her husband, Steve; their daughters Tina Griffels-Gonzalez (Israel) and Teresa Griffels, who live in Hillsboro; grandchildren Jasmine and Tyler Hiu, Richard Jossy (Kourtney) and Melissa Newcombe (Trent), who all live in Washington County; her siblings Richard Bondurant (Diana) of Hermiston, Kay Justice (Ray) of St. Helens and Bonnie Marks (Don) of Imnaha; and sister-in-law Linda Robinson (Lyle) of Hillsboro. She is also survived by many members of her second family, the Dorrans of Hermiston. She lived with the Russ and Dee Dorran family during three years in high school, and she dearly loved them. She is also survived by many relatives in Chicago, Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina and Washinton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers Tim of North Carolina, John of Illinois, and David of Hermiston.
Inez was a very loving and caring person with a laugh that was infectious. She touched many lives. She was always energetic and full of life. She is going to be deeply missed.
Due to COVID-19, a remembrance service will be held later.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Harriett Unruh scholarship fund at the Old Scotch Church, 30685 N.W. Scotch Church Road, Hillsboro, OR 97124.
Arrangements are with Duyck & VanDeHey Funeral Home. Visit the online guestbook at www.dvfuneralhome.com.
