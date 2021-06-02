Irrigon
January 19, 1943 — May 29, 2021
Iona Katherine “Kathy” Berg, 78, of Irrigon, Oregon, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Saturday morning, May 29, 2021, at Providence St. Vincent Hospital in Portland, Oregon. Kathy was born on January 19, 1943, to Harold and Betty Lou (Neff) Keeler in Port Huron, Michigan.
She married Per “Pete” Berg on December 17, 1983, in Elma, Washington.
She enjoyed playing bingo, watching science fiction movies and spending time with her girlfriend in her coffee club.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Per “Pete” Berg of Irrigon; sisters Doris (John) Huntoon of Port Huron, Michigan, Kay (Wilfred) Ruck of Port Huron, Michigan, and Sheila Mueller of Naples, Florida; brothers Patrick Keeler of Port Huron, Michigan, and Danny Keeler of Port Huron, Michigan; children Kimberley Green of Vandebilt, Michigan, Cheryl (Mike) Filarski of Irrigon, Oregon, David J. (Sarah) Green of Glenwood, Minnesota, Patrick (Shannon) Green of Alpena, Michigan, Michele (Allen) House of Perkinston, Mississippi, and Margaret (Jeff) Lawler of Rodchester, Minnesota; 18 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Betty Lou Keeler; sisters Ruby (Keeler) McDonald and LouAnne (Keeler) Grimson; grandson Daniel J. Brookshire; and nephew Craig Ruck.
A Celebration of Life ceremony for Kathy will be held at a later time to be announced.
Flowers can be sent in memory of Kathy Berg c/o Kay Ruck, 1835 Allen Road, Kimball, MI 48074.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family or to share memories with her family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
