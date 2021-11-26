Irene Helen Williams passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 20, 2021, in Hermiston, Oregon, at the age of 97 years. She was born on July 5, 1924, near Jordan, Montana, to parents John and Lorena Cox. Irene grew up surrounded by her siblings and treasured her childhood memories. She fondly recalled celebrating the fourth of July with her family, staying in a dormitory for high school, visiting her grandfather Rudolph who gave her a special doll and vacationing with her family through Yellowstone and Glacier national parks. Irene was the youngest of seven children, all of her siblings preceded her in death. In 1946 she married Charles “Chuck” Williams and together they raised two sons, Dennis “Weeb” and Dean.
In 1952, the Williams family moved to Hermiston, Oregon, where Irene became a member of the First Christian Church and enthusiastically volunteered at Good Shepherd Hospital’s hospital auxiliary. She also worked at the Umatilla Army Depot for 27 years where she grew many close friendships.
Our mother and grandmother died a loved and important woman; one who will always be known for her exquisitely embellished and personalized Christmas stockings, homemade chocolate chip cookies, and roast beef holiday dinners. She loved and liked us all and we loved and liked her back.
Irene leaves behind two sons: Dennis “Weeb” Williams who lives with his wife Colleen in Echo, Oregon, and Dean Williams who lives with his wife Barbara in Albany, Oregon. She also leaves behind two beloved grandchildren and their spouses: K.D. and wife Sheena, and Jason and wife Tatum.
She is preceded in death by her husband Chuck Williams and granddaughter Jodie.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Hermiston Cemetery, Hermiston, Oregon.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.