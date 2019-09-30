Pendleton
Jan. 6, 1933 - Sept. 24, 2019
Irma Inez Stratton “Inez”, age 86 went to be with Jesus on September 24, 2019, in Pendleton, Oregon. Inez was born January 6, 1933, in Bremen, Georgia, to Lawrence and Ethel Mays.
Inez and her two sisters were raised in Southern Idaho by her father and stepmother, as her mother passed during her infancy. Inez graduated high school in Nampa, Idaho. Inez married the love of her life, Clair Stratton, on September 15, 1951, in Nampa, Idaho. They went on to share an unbreakable bond that lasted nearly 63 years here on earth marked by Clair’s passing on September 14, 2014, just one day before their 63rd anniversary. Together, Inez and Clair raised their four children in a loving Christian home.
Inez stood for the end of an era, when employee loyalty truly meant something. She was a dedicated employee for the telephone company for over 40 years. Though Inez and Clair moved for work at different times, she spent the majority of her working years in Pendleton, Oregon, and Boise, Idaho. Inez was proud of her commitment to the company and, in later years, she wasn’t shy about showing you the grandfather clock she earned for her years of commitment as a retirement benefit.
In 1977, the same year as they became empty nesters, Inez and Clair acquired a recreational cabin on the lake at Cascade, Idaho. The majority of the couple’s free time was spent making memories there with family and transforming their cabin into a custom home. After retiring to their cabin in Cascade in 1998, Inez and Clair were instrumental in developing a private marina on Cascade Lake. The marina was ultimately named the Stratton Marina in tribute to their extensive contributions to the project. Clair and Inez were privileged to be able to care for Clair’s mother, Ruby, at their retirement home during the last years of her life. Inez demonstrated tremendous patience with Clair’s mother, even throughout Ruby’s incessant whistling. The two strong-willed women often fought for Clair’s attention and, at times, the family games of Skip Bo became competitive enough that it was a blessing Clair had the ability to adjust the volume on his hearing aids. Clair and Inez relocated from Cascade to Pendleton, Oregon, eight years ago to be closer to family.
Besides her faith and her family, fishing, boating, playing games, bubble baths and feeding the abundant wildlife that surrounded the couple’s retirement home were most important to her. In fact, all the animal trails on West Mountain Road led to Grandma Nezzie and Papa Clair’s back porch. Inez was always an avid Boise State football fan. Inez was a loyal sister, a cherished wife, a loving mother, a proud grandmother. She will be remembered for her tenacity, her sense of humor, and her devotion to her husband and children. Inez was truly one of the lucky ones, getting to spend 63 years married to the love of her life, being indulged by papa with nightly toe massages, and ending nearly every evening with a night cap of vanilla ice cream.
Inez is survived by her son, Michael Stratton (Loy Stratton) of Pendleton, Oregon; her daughter, Stephane Stratton of Des Moines, Iowa; and daughter-in-law, Pat Stratton of Carrollton, Georgia. Inez is survived by six grandchildren, Pamela Ramsey (Brian Ramsey), Timothy Stratton, Angela Galle (Jeff Galle), Michael Stratton, Ashley Hughes (Robert Hughes) and Daniel Stratton; and 12 great-grandchildren. Inez was preceded in death by her husband, Clair; daughter, Debra Chinn; and son, David Stratton; her parents, Lawrence and Ethel Mays; and her sisters, Wooletta Wilson and Creta Schafer.
In lieu of a funeral service, the family plans a Family Celebration of Life. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony Hospital, in Pendleton, Oregon.
